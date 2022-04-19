ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan's coalition struggles to agree on early extra budget compilation

By Kantaro Komiya
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling coalition has yet to agree on the need for an extra budget to fund emergency relief measures to be compiled by the cabinet to ease the pain of surging fuel prices, according to lawmakers.

The government is scrambling to compile emergency measures by the end of April to help households and small firms cope with surging prices of fuel and other items by tapping budget reserves of up to 5.5 trillion yen ($42.83 billion).

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its small coalition ally the Komeito party have been at odds over sources of funding, with the LDP resisting calls for an extra budget and Komeito urging the government to craft one as soon as possible.

The prospect of an extra budget could open the door for policymakers to spend big on economic stimulus, possibly including additional bond issues to fund the spending.

That could further strain the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden at more than twice the size of the world's third-largest economy.

Even as the chance of an early extra budget fades, lawmakers are likely to pile pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government to spend big on a second round of stimulus.

It is almost a done deal that the government will compile a stimulus package before July upper house elections to appeal to voters, and craft an extra budget after the elections with the aim of passing the budget bills likely in the autumn.

"We share a substantial amount of views already but must continue talks, as there are some areas that must be worked out," the LDP's secretary general, Toshimitsu Motegi, told reporters after meeting his counterpart and the policy chief at Komeito.

Sanae Takaichi, the LDP's policy chief who also was at the meeting, insisted that fiscal 2022 budget reserves be tapped as spending on emergency measures would not exceed about 2 trillion yen, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said earlier the passage of an extra budget before the current legislature session ends in mid-June was necessary to prepare for unexpected expenses.

In parliament earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated that the government prioritises tapping reserves as a fast option, when asked about the necessity of compiling an extra budget.

Kishida is expected to unveil details of measures next week after planning within the coalition and government ministries. read more

GASOLINE TAX CUTS SHELVED

Lawmakers in charge of tax policy at the ruling parties and the opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPFP) agreed on Tuesday to "keep considering" the possibility of gasoline tax cuts by evoking so-called trigger clause in the tax codes.

With the effective pigeonholing of tax cuts originally proposed by the centre-left DPFP, the government is set to address energy costs by extending fuel subsidy schemes expanded last month. read more

For Japan, which relies on imports for about 90% of its energy needs, rising costs of energy and raw materials are particularly painful. Adding distress to consumers and firms is the yen's rapid weakening. read more

Analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to expand an annualised 4.9% this quarter, lower than earlier predictions, according to the latest Reuters poll. read more

($1 = 128.4000 yen)

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Additional reproting by Kaori Kaneko, Kentaro Sugiyama, Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Kim Coghill, Tetsushi Kajimoto

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Japan OKs bigger budget to host US forces, step up alliance

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s parliament on Friday approved a new agreement with the United States, endorsing Japanese government spending exceeding 1 trillion yen ($8 billion) for hosting U.S. troops as the two sides strengthen their military alliance in the face of growing threat from China and North Korea in the region.
MILITARY
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanae Takaichi
Person
Toshimitsu Motegi
Person
Fumio Kishida
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Rebates for gas worth up to $500 proposed

Gas prices only continue to rise amid inflation, and some states are proposing solutions to residents in the form of stimulus and rebate payments. In New Jersey, lawmakers are working to give rebates worth up to $500 to residents with their 2021 tax return. If you’ve already submitted your tax...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Economic Stimulus#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts....
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Japan's ruling coalition partner to propose relief package on Monday

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's junior coalition partner Komeito will call on Monday for emergency measures to cushion people against the economic blow from rising prices of energy and food, the party's leader, Natsuo Yamaguchi, said on Friday. The proposal will include a call to expand and extend the...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
WOWO News

U.S., Japan Agree on Beef Import Targets

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the U.S. and Japan reached an agreement that will help keep more American beef flowing into Japan. The two countries agreed to increase the beef safeguard trigger level under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement. The Hagstrom Report says it’s now less likely that U.S. exports will reach the levels that trigger the safeguard provision allowing Japan to raise its tariffs. “This is a win-win for American ranchers and Japanese consumers,” says U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel. “It ensures stability for U.S. exports in the years ahead and that American beef can compete and win anywhere, anytime.” The agreement includes a new three-trigger mechanism, and all three must get hit for Japan put the safeguard in place and raise the beef tariff. It’s unknown when the agreement goes into effect because the text must get published, and Japan’s parliament must approve the agreement.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy