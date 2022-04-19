ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUROPE POWER-Rising renewable supply weighs on spot prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Spot power prices fell on Tuesday following the Easter holiday as wind and solar generation were set to rise throughout Europe and demand was seen increasing.

“Increasing demand is compensated by a lifted renewable supply,” Refinitiv analysts said, adding that residual load was seen down throughout the region.

Residual load is the demand for power covered by conventional sources, such as gas and coal, after subtracting renewable supply.

German baseload for day-ahead delivery was at 207 euros ($223.62) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0911 GMT, down 3.7% from the price paid last Thursday for Tuesday delivery.

The equivalent French contract was at 211 euros.

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to edge up 90 megawatts (MW) day on day to 8.7 gigawatts (GW), Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are seen rising to around 11 GW on Thursday and reaching near 19 GW Friday.

Solar power supply in the country is seen adding 810 MW to 10.2 GW, the data showed.

Wind supply in France is expected to rise by 1.3 GW to 4.1 GW on Wednesday, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France was at 55% of available capacity.

President Emmanuel Macron promised to make France the “first great nation” to stop using oil, coal and gas as energy sources and expand the country’s nuclear capacity ahead of Sunday’s election run-off.

Power demand in Germany is seen rising by 810 MW on Wednesday to 56 GW, while consumption in France is projected to rise by 110 MW to 48.3 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German and French front-month and front-quarter 2022 baseload power contracts fell in early trading.

The German front-year contract was down 0.5% to 196.75 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract shed 0.9% to 230 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry were 0.2% lower at 79.83 euros a tonne.

The Kremlin said there was still time for so-called “unfriendly” countries to switch to payments for gas in roubles.

Reuters

Reuters

