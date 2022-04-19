ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed as demand returns after Easter, LNG supply looms

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices were mixed on Tuesday morning, with several scheduled cargos of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and strong Norwegian supply expected to meet a pick-up in demand following the Easter holiday.

In the British gas market, the day-ahead contract rose 55 pence to 165.00 p/therm, after plummeting on Thursday ahead of the Easter holiday when consumption fell.

Despite the sharp rise on Tuesday, the contract remained weaker than last week when it traded over 200 p/therm.

Analysts said the expectation of several LNG cargos could pressure prices this week.

“Fundamentals for the coming week remain soft, eight cargoes are scheduled to arrive at UK terminals before month-end, ensuring send out remains brisk,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Exports from Norway to Britain through the Langeled pipeline were expected at 73 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, up 8 mcm from the previous day.

The Dutch day-ahead contract fell 16.65 euros to 84.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

The Dutch May contract rose 5.4 euros to 93.40 euros/MWh

Traders said the market remains nervous about Russia’s decree made in March that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles or else have their supplies cut, a move most European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to “blackmail”.

The Kremlin said on Monday there was still time for so-called “unfriendly” countries to switch currency, with payment for delivery expected in May.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine dipped on Friday in line with customer requests, while flows to Germany through Nord Stream 1 were steady and flows increased eastbound into Poland from Germany through the Russia-EU Yamal pipeline.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract fell 0.04 euros to 79.93 euros a tonne. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Natural Gas#Lng#Gas Prices#British#Norwegian#Refinitiv#Dutch May#European#Kremlin
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Reuters

Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts....
EUROPE
Reuters

Column: U.S. gas storage emptied by exports to Europe and Asia

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. gas prices have climbed to their highest level in more than a decade as strong demand from overseas has emptied storage and left inventories well below average for the time of year despite a mild winter. Front-month futures for gas delivered at Henry Hub...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has raised its 2022 Henry Hub price forecast to $4.9 per MMBTU, a new report from the company has revealed. Analysts at the company outlined in the report that they increased their previous forecast of $4 per MMBTU as they expect continued strong growth in U.S. LNG exports against strong domestic consumption for electricity for summer cooling.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

What’s next for gasoline prices?

A gallon of regular gasoline costs over 40% more than a year ago as U.S. drivers head into Easter weekend, with prices at the pump unlikely to see a significant decline anytime soon after a 9% climb in oil prices in the past week. Late Friday morning, the national average...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Qatar gauges interest in boosting LNG capacity -Bloomberg

April 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy (QATPE.UL), one of the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, is gauging interest from buyers to further expand its LNG capacity, Bloomberg News said in a report on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The group is considering expanding its LNG capacity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China to increase coordination with Russia, says senior Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China told Russia it will continue to increase "strategic coordination" with it regardless of international volatility, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng gave this assurance to Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, on Monday, the statement...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy