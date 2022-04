In just a few hours, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will hold an emergency meeting on the fate of Superintendent Earnest Winston. They named him to the top job not quite three years ago and voted last year to extend his contract. Now multiple media outlets are reporting that he’s been asked to resign or be fired. WFAE education reporter Ann Doss Helms joins "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry to talk about what to expect.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO