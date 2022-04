You can’t swim the length of two pools in the bay of Crystal River without bumping into a wild manatee. That’s because this city in Florida is the only place in North America where you can legally (and ethically) swim with arguably one of the cutest marine creatures. Thanks to a vital winter habitat in these warm southern waters, you’ll find tons of these gigantic gray mammals in Crystal River, looking like they’re made out of clay with stubby snouts and rotund bodies. It takes some imagination to see the resemblance, but the closest living relatives to manatees (so-called sea cows) are actually elephants.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO