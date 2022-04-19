Driver killed after car leaves road, hits tree in Berkeley County: Troopers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Monday night.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye said a driver of a 1997 Chevrolet pick-up died after their car veered off Sheep Island Road, ran into a ditch, and struck a tree near Starline Drive.

The driver was traveling south on the roadway and the crash was reported early Tuesday morning, just after 5:30 a.m.

The driver died at the scene.

An investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol is in progress.

