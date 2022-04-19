All lanes closed on Sacandaga Road in Glenville

UPDATE: The roadway is now open

GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are closed on Sacandaga Road going both directions in Glenville. The lanes are closed because of a downed tree.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

