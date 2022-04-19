China to auction 3,000 tonnes of frozen beef, mutton on April 21 - notice

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO