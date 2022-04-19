China to auction 3,000 tonnes of frozen beef, mutton on April 21 - notice

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country needs to be independent in seeds to achieve food security, state media reported on Monday, reiterating growing concerns about China’s reliance on imports of food. Xi made the remarks on Sunday while visiting the Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory in the...
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s supply chains must be stabilised amid COVID-19 outbreaks, with local governments helping key companies get back to work, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying. Growing COVID-19 flare-ups are snarling China’s logistics chains, clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting...
BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States plunged in March from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor margins curbed buying. China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 3.37 million tonnes last month from the U.S., down from 7.18 million...
BANGKOK — Shares were lower in Asia after China reported Monday that its economy expanded at a 4.8% annual pace in January-March. in Seoul was little changed. Stocks rose in Indonesia. JAKIDX,. +0.55%. , but fell in Singapore. STI,. -0.79%. and Taiwan. Y9999,. -0.62%. . Markets in Hong Kong...
The United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced it has reinstated tariff exclusions on 352 products, including several seafood products facing additional tariffs on import from China. The administration of President Joe Biden announced in October 2021 that the USTR would begin taking comments on whether the U.S. should renew tariff...
Russia on Wednesday said it had sent $650 million worth of bond payments on dollar bonds in rubles. The move comes after the US Treasury blocked Russia from making dollar debt payments using accounts at American banks. Russia's attempted payment in rubles raises new questions about whether the country will...
ALMOST one million Americans are set to receive a new stimulus check payment. More than 800,000 residents in Maine could get the stimulus check payment after Governor Janet Mills signed the state’s $1.2billion supplemental budget into law on April 20. Lawmakers and cabinet members flanked Mills as she signed...
The impending Russian debt default is likely to be one of the most difficult in history to resolve, Oxford Economics has said. It could even result in the US seizing the Russian central bank's frozen assets, the consultancy's Tatiana Orlova said. Russia still has a grace period in which to...
A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
We have been closely monitoring what Sweden and Finland are considering doing as they weigh their options in joining NATO. It may be one of the pivotal moments that will determine the severity of the Russian-Ukrainian War, because there’s no doubt
ZURICH, March 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has sold most of its Russia-related assets and sees only limited risk for the Swiss financial sector from the war in Ukraine, its chairman said on Thursday. "We had a very small amount of assets related to Russia. In the...
Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of Covid-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said. This would allow city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life as public frustrations grow. The target will require officials to accelerate...
WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is closely monitoring a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai that could cause delays to air cargo, White house press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Shanghai on Friday announced a record 21,000 new COVID-19 cases and a third consecutive day of COVID testing...
