China to auction 3,000 tonnes of frozen beef, mutton on April 21 - notice

 2 days ago

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China will auction 3,000 tonnes of...

Reuters

China's supply chains must be stabilised, vice premier says

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s supply chains must be stabilised amid COVID-19 outbreaks, with local governments helping key companies get back to work, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying. Growing COVID-19 flare-ups are snarling China’s logistics chains, clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting...
Reuters

China's March soybean imports from U.S. fall from previous year

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States plunged in March from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor margins curbed buying. China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 3.37 million tonnes last month from the U.S., down from 7.18 million...
nationalfisherman.com

U.S. reinstates China seafood tariff exclusions

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced it has reinstated tariff exclusions on 352 products, including several seafood products facing additional tariffs on import from China. The administration of President Joe Biden announced in October 2021 that the USTR would begin taking comments on whether the U.S. should renew tariff...
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
CNBC

Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday, sources say

Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of Covid-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said. This would allow city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life as public frustrations grow. The target will require officials to accelerate...
