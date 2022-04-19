Alexandre Lacazette relishing Arsenal captaincy despite uncertain future

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to play Chelsea in the Premier League but they could be without captain Alexandre Lacazette.The star tested positive for Covid ahead of the Gunners’ 1-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta has issued an update on the star ahead of their clash with the Blues and it doesn’t look good for the skipper.The boss said: “It will depend whether he is negative and whether he is feeling better and his symptoms are gone, and he’s available to play.”Lacazette could join Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney in watching on at Stamford Bridge...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO