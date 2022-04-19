ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette relishing Arsenal captaincy despite uncertain future

By Krishan Davis
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is enjoying his role as captain despite being likely to leave the club on a free transfer in the...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to play Chelsea in the Premier League but they could be without captain Alexandre Lacazette.The star tested positive for Covid ahead of the Gunners’ 1-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta has issued an update on the star ahead of their clash with the Blues and it doesn’t look good for the skipper.The boss said: “It will depend whether he is negative and whether he is feeling better and his symptoms are gone, and he’s available to play.”Lacazette could join Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney in watching on at Stamford Bridge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to make just two changes from Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. Jordan Henderson returns to captain the side and makes his 400th career league appearance. The England midfielder replaces Naby Keita, while the other swap sees centre-back Joel Matip come in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Captaincy#Chelsea#Frenchman#Londoners
Daily Mail

£140MILLION for nine goals! That's all flops Romelu Lukaku and Alexandre Lacazette have managed COMBINED so far this season... as Chelsea and Arsenal prepare to go head to head, both managers are massaging egos to galvanise their ailing forwards

Having cost a total fee north of £140million, you might expect Alex Lacazette and Romelu Lukaku to muster double figures between them for Premier League goals. Yet, with the campaign in its final stretch, one of them has scored four times, two of those from the penalty spot, and the other has five, although none since the turn of the year. A feeble return for two players deployed up front in attacking teams at the right end of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Bellingham, Traore, Martial, Nkunku, Spence

Real Madrid are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe, 23, and will go all out for the Paris St-Germain and France forward after conceding that their other main target, Erling Braut Haaland, is heading to Manchester City. (Mail) RealMadrid are keen on bringing England midfielder Jude Bellingham to the Bernabeu, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Thomas Tuchel blasts mistakes and pitch for Chelsea's home defeat to Arsenal; Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Romelu Lukaku display lacked desire

Thomas Tuchel was at a loss to explain why his Chelsea team made "impossible" individual mistakes in the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The loss follows heavy home defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid, which were also blighted by individual errors from Chelsea's previously reliable defence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

330
Followers
2K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy