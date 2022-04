GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new City of Greenville ordinance would get more bars up and running in the uptown district. This is causing concern for one hotel making that area home. The CEO of Co-X, which is developing the new Hilton Garden Inn in Uptown Greenville, said if not done correctly, this new plan […]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO