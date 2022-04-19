ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

By Brooke Foster
NBCMontana
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on...

nbcmontana.com

