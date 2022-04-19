Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO