Burlington County, NJ

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 05:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Advisory issued for Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Greenville FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Greenville County in upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1137 AM EDT, The threat of heavy showers will continue with isolated rainfall totals nearing 4 inches in the mountains of Greenville County. High levels of runofff will also linger thoughout the Upper Saluda Basin, where developing flooding of low lying areas of the South, Middle and North Saluda, and select tributaries will be possible. This is especially for areas north of Highway 11. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Slater-Marietta, Pleasant Ridge State Park, Jones Gap State Park, Caesars Head State Park and Cleveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Escambia River Near Century. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17 feet, Considerable flooding of lowlands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:05 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
Burlington County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Camden, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 12:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with frequent gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Wind Advisory issued for Globe, Miami, Mazatzal Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains and Pinal/Superstition Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk in Gulf County applies to South-Cape/Indian Pass, while the State Park and North Cape are under a moderate risk where morning flags are yellow from more offshore flow. The pattern is favorable for frequent rip currents through the weekend as strong east to southeast winds prevail over the next few days.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 83.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 84.4 feet just after midnight Saturday, April 23rd, and will fall to 84.3 the evening of Sunday, April 24th. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.8 Thu 8 AM 84.2 84.4 84.4 84.4 1 AM 4/23
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:35 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.6 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Henry, Houston, Humphreys, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Benton; Henry; Houston; Humphreys; Stewart The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Johnsonville For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Johnsonville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, Low-lying and agricultural areas along the river from the Interstate 40 bridge to Land Between the Lakes, including boat launches, access points, and portions of the Tennessee River National Wildlife Refuge near the Duck River begin to inundate. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 360.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will gradually fall to 358.1 feet by Monday morning. - Action stage is 360.0 feet. - Flood stage is 361.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, TN
Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY, MAY 01 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Sunday, May 01. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 46.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening to a crest of 48.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 30. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 46.0 Thu 10 am CD 46.7 47.3 47.9
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest wind gusts are expected again along Highway 395 from Olancha south to the county line. Locations such as Independence, Big Pine, and western Bishop could also see stronger wind gusts as well.
INYO COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Imperial Valley and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Cass, Clarke, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Western and Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West facing shores, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 36.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 28.9 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 29 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Monroe; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Alabama River Near Claiborne Dam affecting Clarke, Wilcox and Monroe Counties. For the Alabama River...including Claiborne Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Alabama River Near Claiborne Dam. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 35 feet, flooding of pastureland begins along the lower Alabama River. At 40 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural land. At 42.0 feet, water begins to inundate the Eureka Landing community. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 42.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 28.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 42 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
Flood Warning issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McDonald; Newton FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, McDonald and Newton. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1005 AM CDT, Flooding is ongoing or expected due to runoff from rainfall early this morning in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain had fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Elkhorn Creek at Highway CC, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Shoal Creek at Farm Road 2110, Hickory Creek at Coler RD and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Neosho, Cassville, Seneca, Anderson, Goodman, Purdy, Seligman and Exeter. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO

