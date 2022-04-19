ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming Week

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
WINDY & WARMING

This week looks good with a gradual warming trend. The days will tend to stay breezy with gusts 20-30 mph at times. Sunshine is back in full force today with a bit of a lingering chill.

You’ll see increasing clouds Thursday with highs around 60 degrees. A passing shower is possible in the evening, but dry weather will rule through the day. Friday is the pick of the week with highs near 70 degrees and plenty of sun.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Saturday looks like the warmer day with partial sun. Although a patchy shower may pass through overnight, dry weather likely drives the Sunday forecast with cooler, cloudier conditions.

