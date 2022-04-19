ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua, NY

Wind Advisory from 10 am to 8 pm today

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10 am to 8 pm today for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus...

chautauquatoday.com

WETM

Winter Weather Alerts in place for all of the Twin Tiers from Monday afternoon/evening until Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON TUESDAY…. WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. WHERE…Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
City
Cattaraugus, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Erie, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Over A Foot Of Snow Expected In New York State

A massive Nor'Easter will impact much of New York state over the next 24 hours and it will bring plenty of snow with it as well. This massive snowstorm is expected to impact much of New York in the south and east and some areas could get up to a foot of snow from this storm.
ENVIRONMENT
#A Wind Advisory
WBRE

Heavy snow pulls power lines, sparks forest fires in Susquehanna

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heavy, wet snow that fell Monday into Tuesday is causing more than just driving problems. “It’s crazy we had 70-degree weather the past couple of days,” said Charlotte Buchanan, manager at Pump Pantry. Now — a different story. A snowstorm toward the end of April created power outages at […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News Channel 34

Numerous power outages in the Southern Tier

With the passing of the winter storm through the area. The heavy wet snow has caused many of the residents in the area to lose power. NYSEG is working to get service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services restored.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Hot 97-5

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT

