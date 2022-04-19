Memphis airport no longer requiring masks for employees, customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis International Airport (MEM) will no longer require face masks inside the airport.

The new update comes after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer enforcing the federal face mask mandate.

In a statement from a spokesperson with the airport:

In accordance with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer enforcing the federal mask mandate, face masks will no longer be required for employees and customers at Memphis International Airport. The airlines would need to speak to their operations and policies related to aircraft.

But you need to still bring a face mask just in case. Some airlines may still require you to wear one.

The Nashville International Airport will no longer require masks, as well.

