ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis airport no longer requiring masks for employees, customers

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cpq7Q_0fDKCxsG00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis International Airport (MEM) will no longer require face masks inside the airport.

The new update comes after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer enforcing the federal face mask mandate.

In a statement from a spokesperson with the airport:

In accordance with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer enforcing the federal mask mandate, face masks will no longer be required for employees and customers at Memphis International Airport. The airlines would need to speak to their operations and policies related to aircraft.

But you need to still bring a face mask just in case. Some airlines may still require you to wear one.

The Nashville International Airport will no longer require masks, as well.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Kroger employee fires shots at customers in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Kroger employee is being accused of trying to kill a woman and her children in Frayser, police say. Police say the woman and her children were shopping at Kroger on Frayser Boulevard on April 12 when she approached employee Donald Fields and asked him where the chicken seasoning was located. According […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa
WREG

Several cars burglarized at North Memphis factory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple cars were burglarized at a North Memphis factory Tuesday. The incident happened at the KTG USA manufacturing facility off of North Second Street overnight. A KTG employee told WREG that someone broke into the cars while everyone was inside working. “They hit almost every car on the lot, including mine,” he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Pilots filmed urging Americans to ditch masks mid-flight as judge axes Biden mandate

Hours after a federal judge overturned a mandate for passengers to wear face masks, a video appeared to show a pilot announcing travellers to ditch face coverings mid-flight.Ben Dietderich, the press secretary for Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska, tweeted the scenes from an Alaska Airlines flight in what appeared to show the pilot breaking the news of dropping mask mandates to passengers and asking them to take off their masks if they want to.“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southwest Airlines Flight Crews Urge White House to Drop Face Mask Mandate

The union for flight attendants at Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is asking the White House and other aviation regulators to drop face mask mandates that have become a hallmark of flying during the COVID-19 pandemic. The TWU Local 556 union that represents that carrier’s 16,000 flight attendants said in a letter...
DALLAS, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raid at Memphis bar reveals unlicensed security guards, unlawful sale of liquor, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Mugshots Bar & Grill on North Germantown Rd. Friday night. Memphis Police said that MPD joined with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents, the Memphis Fire Department Fire Marshal and Shelby County Code Enforcement to execute the search warrant.
MEMPHIS, TN
simpleflying.com

Passengers Banned For Not Wearing Masks To Be Allowed Back on United Flights

Following the recent voiding of the United States' mask mandate, United Airlines has announced it will be allowing some banned passengers back on flights. United previously held one of the strictest coronavirus policies of US carriers, grounding over 1,000 passengers due to refusal to adhere to mask requirements and firing unvaccinated employees.
LIFESTYLE
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
98K+
Followers
99K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy