Des Moines is offering $150,000 to incentivize contractors reconstructing the Ingersoll Avenue streetscape to complete the project early, a spokesperson for the city manager's office tells Axios.Driving the news: Crews started the nearly $5.3 million third phase of the rebuild project about a week ago. The city is hoping its offer will motivate contractors to complete the work by late this year, well ahead of its anticipated summer 2023 completion.Why it matters: Ingersoll is a busy commercial and residential district.Thousands of people are being inconvenienced and dozens of businesses are facing hurdles linked with the multi-year project.Catch up fast: The...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO