Art is ever-evolving. Tastes and styles change, movements rise and fall, and artists turn to new mediums through which to present their vision. Yet one of the biggest leaps forward in the art world has come with the recent boom in NFTs, which are not only providing new ways for artists to create, but also challenging traditional beliefs and practices around who makes art, how art can be purchased, who owns art, and what form or medium art can take.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO