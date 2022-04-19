ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after crashing into parked police cruiser in Tarpon Springs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after her vehicle rear-ended a police officer’s cruiser on U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Klosterman Road at about 2:15 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Tahoe and several other patrol vehicles were parked in the inside lane of the highway when a 2010 Hyundai Accent crashed into the back of the vehicle.

The officers were conducting a traffic stop and had their emergency lights activated at the time, the Highway Patrol said. The Tahoe was not occupied.

The Tampa woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 19 remain closed at Sun Valley Boulevard.

