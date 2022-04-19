ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hibernian sack Shaun Maloney after four months in charge

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PTkq_0fDK9xwQ00

Hibernian have sacked manager Shaun Maloney after four months in charge.

Maloney has departed in the wake of Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts.

Chairman Ron Gordon said in a statement: “Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately it didn’t work out.

“We thank Shaun and his coaching staff for all their hard work and efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”

The former Celtic and Scotland midfielder left his post as Belgium assistant manager to succeed Jack Ross in December and won his first two matches in charge against Aberdeen and Dundee United.

But Hibs have only won one cinch Premiership game in 2022 and a 3-1 league defeat against Hearts the week before the semi-final consigned them to a bottom-six finish.

Maloney has been without a full team of players at times through illness, injury and suspension and the club sold Australia winger Martin Boyle late in the transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZh6Q_0fDK9xwQ00
Hearts’ Liam Boyce consoles Hibernian’s Harrison Clarke after the Scottish Cup semi final match at Hampden Park (Steve Welsh/PA Images). (PA Wire)

The 39-year-old claimed on Saturday at Hampden that he knew “exactly” what was needed for his side to be able to compete with Hearts next season.

“I have known for quite a while the areas where we need to be better to give us an opportunity to fight for top six, top four, Europe. I have known that from very early on,” he said after his 10 men suffered a 2-1 defeat.

“I have worked extremely hard with the players we have, young players, but we all have to make sure that come the summer, come pre-season, we are a lot stronger in certain areas, so that when we have performances like this, we take advantage.

“The money we have, we have to spend it wisely this summer, and we have to be a lot, lot different at the start of next season.”

Maloney will not get the chance to implement his plans with backroom staff Gary Caldwell, Valerio Zuddas and Brian Doogan also leaving with immediate effect.

Former skipper David Gray will take caretaker charge for the remainder of the season with support from Eddie May and Jon Busch.

BBC

Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United striker to miss 'months' with foot injury

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie will be out for "months" with a foot injury, says manager Paul Heckinbottom. The 25-year-old Scotland international suffered the injury in last Friday's home defeat by Reading. "He's got ligament damage and some fractures. We'll look further into it to see if it needs surgery,"...
SOCCER
newschain

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell made me feel like I was Pele – Joel Nouble

Joel Nouble revealed Dick Campbell made him feel like Pele as he delivered an insight into the Arbroath manager’s “very strange” but effective team talks. Livingston attacker Nouble spent the first half of the season on loan at Arbroath and will watch closely as the part-timers aim to go top of the cinch Championship when they play Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Friday in their penultimate league game.
SOCCER
newschain

Oli Cooper set for place on Newport bench against Colchester

Oli Cooper has rejoined the Newport squad for the Exiles’ crunch Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester. Cooper has missed County’s last five games through groin trouble, but boss James Rowberry says the influential Swansea loanee is fit enough to take his place on the bench at Rodney Parade.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Women's Cup: Final to be held at Tynecastle on 29 May

This season's Scottish Women's Cup final will be held on Tynecastle on 29 May and shown live on BBC Alba. It marks a return to Hearts' stadium, which staged Glasgow City's win over Hibernian in the 2019 final - the last to be played before Covid disruption. City face Partick...
WORLD
