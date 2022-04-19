ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Powder Sunscreens, According To Dermatologists

By Griffin Wynne
HuffPost
 2 days ago

On Real Tok, we test out the latest TikTok product trends to help you make slightly more informed late-night impulse internet buys. You’re welcome.

Whether you’re a skin care lover, a sunscreen fanatic or just a person with access to TikTok , you’ve likely seen an influx of content about powdered sunscreen. Rather than lotions, sprays or even the much-beloved sunscreen stick, we’re talking about sun protection that is literally in powder form. It comes in all sorts of packaging with different application styles and claims to be an easy, portable and mess-free way to protect yourself from UV rays all day long.

If you tend to be skeptical about new products or are just confused by the logistics of powdered sunscreen, you’re likely wondering how it works and how you can ensure you’re applying it correctly. We reached out to dermatologists to spill the powder on these SPF products.

What is powdered sunscreen?

According to Dr. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand, a fellow at the American Academy of Dermatology and board-certified dermatologist in Dallas, Texas, powdered sunscreens are physical sunscreens that are made from minerals like titanium dioxide or zinc oxide that physically block ultraviolet radiation.

Whereas many more traditional lotion sunscreens include chemicals like avobenzone, octinoxate and oxybenzone, which absorb into the skin to absorb and diffuse harmful rays, physical or mineral sunscreens sit on top of the skin to deflect the sun.

“They form a protective barrier on the surface of the skin, which reflects UV rays away,” Houshmand told HuffPost. “These differ from chemical sunscreens that use chemicals to filter out the sun’s damaging UV rays.”

Houshmand said powdered sunscreen is ideal for re-application throughout the day. It can be used both under and over makeup, giving you extra protection. It’s super light and breezy for folks who hate having sticky stuff on their face. Because it’s so light and portable, it’s easy to keep in your car or bag and can be effortlessly brushed on your face or arms to keep you sun safe on the go.

How do you use powdered sunscreen correctly?

While the super cute powdered sunscreens you’ve been seeing on TikTok are largely packaged as an all-in-one brush, powdered sunscreen also comes in makeup-like compacts and its own bottle, like baby powder.

If you’re using an all-in-one brush-on powdered sunscreen, Dr. Scott Walter, a board-certified dermatologist in Golden, Colorado, says to read the directions carefully to ensure the brush is primed correctly. Some powdered sunscreens ask you to shake the brush while some have you tap the product on a table or surface, ensuring the product gets through to the head of the brush.

“If you run your fingers through the brush, you should see a small plume of powder. If not, cap the brush and tap it several times,” Walter told HuffPost. “I recommend my patients apply for about 60 seconds and two passes using circular motions and light pressure to get the best coverage. Always ensure powder is flowing and re-prime if needed.”

Dr. DiAnne Davis, a member of the Women’s Dermatologic Society practicing in Dallas, said that if you’re using a compact or bottled powdered sunscreen, you want to use fully cover the application sponge or pad (or pour a generous amount into your hands) and then rub the product onto your entire face or parts of your body you’re covering.

How do you know you’ve applied enough powder sunscreen?

Houshmand, Walter, Davis and Dr. Papri Sarkar, a board-certified dermatologist in Boston, Massachusetts, all agree that because powdered products are so light and transparent, it can be hard to tell if you’ve applied enough. Because of this, they all recommend using liquid sunscreen in the morning as a base layer and then keeping powdered sunscreen on hand for reapplication during the day.

“Use a sunscreen lotion as your primary form of sunscreen,” Sarkar told HuffPost. “When it’s time to reapply, be generous with that sunscreen powder. Don’t worry if you’re a little powdery. Your natural body heat and dewiness will take care of that in a bit.”

To get the most from your powder, Sarkar suggests using a lot of the product and patting it into the skin or liquid sunscreen layer, rather than just gracefully brushing it on. Of course, if you’re in a pinch or just hate the feel of liquid sunscreens, Sarkar says it’s better to use powdered sunscreen as your primary product than nothing at all. Finding a sunscreen that fits your needs and lifestyle will help make sure you actually wear it regularly.

“The very best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use consistently,” she said. “If the choice is between no sun protection and some form of sun protection, I’ll always take some. Sunscreen needs to be used generously and often so find one you love.”

To help you find the best powdered sunscreen for you, we’ve rounded up a selection of products. All products listed are SPF 30 or above, with broad-spectrum protection, meaning they work for both UVA and UVB rays. We’ve noted the ones that are water-resistant, as well as the tones/shades, finishes, prices and SPF for each. While all products can be used by people of all genders, we’ve pointed out the explicitly unisex ones and the ones that do not resemble makeup. And for those who are looking for extra shimmer and tint, there are also options that can fit into your makeup routine.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

