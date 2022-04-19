This Is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 209,211 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,067 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Northampton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 79,705 infections in Northampton County, or 26,412 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Northampton County than they are across all of the Allentown area, however. There have been a total of 360 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Northampton County, in line with 354 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Northampton County, PA 26,412 79,705 360 1,086 2 Carbon County, PA 24,871 15,900 458 293 3 Lehigh County, PA 24,706 89,587 341 1,235 4 Warren County, NJ 22,597 24,019 321 341

