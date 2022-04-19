ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDK81Eg00 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 209,211 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,067 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Northampton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 79,705 infections in Northampton County, or 26,412 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Northampton County than they are across all of the Allentown area, however. There have been a total of 360 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Northampton County, in line with 354 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Northampton County, PA 26,412 79,705 360 1,086
2 Carbon County, PA 24,871 15,900 458 293
3 Lehigh County, PA 24,706 89,587 341 1,235
4 Warren County, NJ 22,597 24,019 321 341

24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 200,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 960,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located […]
HAZLETON, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Carolina Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,996,861 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Nebraska With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
NEBRASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
WTAJ

Johnstown airport receiving millions in funding for infrastructure projects

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria Airport is receiving millions in federal funding for infrastructure project improvements. The airport is receiving 4 million dollars in funding that will go towards the construction of a new hangar, office building, provide for apron development and build an intermodal connector road from Airport Road onto airport […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
