Baca County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 14:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...222...226... 227...228...229 AND 230 Winds across the area will continue to decrease throughout the evening and overnight and relative humidity values will continue to increase, therefore the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Haakon County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FROM PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA TO SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty winds and very low humidity this afternoon and early evening will produce critical fire weather conditions across many areas to the east of the Black Hills and into central South Dakota. Northwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph can be expected, strongest across south central South Dakota, along with humidities dropping to around 15 percent. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 329 West Central Plains, 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread today, and again on Monday.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Falls by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Falls; Hamilton; Hood; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills; Somervell ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON .Warm temperatures, breezy winds, low moisture, and availability of dried fuels will allow for an elevated to near critical fire weather threat for a large majority of the region. The most concerning area for the fire weather threat will be generally west of I-35 for Sunday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT AGAIN FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF I-35 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF I-35 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 129 Eastland, Fire Weather Zone 130 Erath, Fire Weather Zone 131 Hood, Fire Weather Zone 132 Somervell, Fire Weather Zone 141 Comanche, Fire Weather Zone 142 Mills, Fire Weather Zone 143 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 144 Bosque, Fire Weather Zone 156 Lampasas, Fire Weather Zone 157 Coryell, Fire Weather Zone 158 Bell, Fire Weather Zone 159 McLennan and Fire Weather Zone 160 Falls. * TIMING...Until 8 PM this evening. Again 10 AM to 8 PM Sunday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 220 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 220. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 40s. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA...SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWESTERN IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Fire weather zones 001, 012, 020, and 031. In Nebraska...Fire weather zones 013 and 014. In South Dakota...Fire weather zones 038, 039, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...Northwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Weston County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 .Mild temperatures, low relative humidity values, and gusty winds are producing critical fire weather conditions across portions of the Black Hills and adjacent foothills and plains this afternoon. Temperatures are in the 50s, with relative humidity values in the low teens and north to northwest winds gusting to 30 mph or greater. These critical fire weather conditions will continue into the evening before winds decrease and relative humidity increases overnight. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 317 Weston County Plains, 320 Central Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for NEZ434, NEZ435 by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: NEZ434; NEZ435 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 434...435...436 AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 434 AND 435 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 434 and 435. * WIND...West sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 13 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Harrison; Monona RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND WESTERN SANDHILLS.. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Temperatures...Highs in the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Pottawattamie and Mills.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...11AM this morning through 8PM tonight. * WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph will be possible in the warned area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels, enhanced winds and low afternoon RH, any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...11AM this morning through 8PM tonight. * WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph will be possible in the warned area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels, enhanced winds and low afternoon RH, any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 214. * Timing...Noon to 8 PM MDT Today. Then extreme fire weather conditions expected late Friday morning through Friday evening. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHERN FOOTHILLS...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 215 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 215. * Timing...Winds will become strong and late morning into early afternoon Friday, and then remain strong through the early evening hours. Humidities will plunge during this time as well. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND ALL OF THE PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 216 AND 238 THROUGH 251 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Winds will become strong and late morning into early afternoon Friday, and then remain strong through the early evening hours. Humidities will plunge during this time as well. * Winds...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO

