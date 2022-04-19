ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDK7Xgi00 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 771,786 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,515 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Contra Costa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 202,417 infections in Contra Costa County, or 17,862 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Contra Costa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the San Francisco area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 114 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Contra Costa County, compared to 106 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Contra Costa County, CA 17,862 202,417 114 1,296
2 San Mateo County, CA 16,786 128,573 91 698
3 Alameda County, CA 16,459 270,529 111 1,826
4 San Francisco County, CA 15,444 134,369 97 844
5 Marin County, CA 13,791 35,898 111 288

TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
