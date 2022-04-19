Heidi Klum’s Purple Skintight Bodysuit Is One For The Record Books–We’ve Never Seen Anything Like It!

Splash News

Heidi Klum is truly aging in reverse. Every time we see her post on Instagram or strut down the runway, she’s looking better and better every time. Not only is she everywhere—on TV shows, turning up the heat for SKIMS, on America’s Got Talent—she’s looking flawless (and ageless) 24/7. And when we saw the skintight sequin bodysuit she recently wore on the red carpet, we were totally speechless!

Heidi stepped out on April 9th at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards wearing a truly omg-worthy fit. She posed on the red carpet in Santa Monica, wearing a head-to-toe shimmering purple Christian Cowan gown. We’ve truly never seen anything like it! Heidi’s ensemble was half-dress, half-bodysuit—with one sleeve and bodysuit legs (plus a high slit!). While it’s definitely a lot of look, Heidi somehow pulls it off—she definitely looks like some kind of purple alien but a hot one.

The blonde beauty and mom-of-three is arguably just as famous for her runway walk as being a multi-hyphenate boss, host, and supermodel. Heidi’s also quite the risktaker when it comes to her fashion and this wild purple look is the latest of many jaw-dropping fashion choices.

Heidi also recently stepped out in another sequin look—for the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27th where she wore a stunning sequin mini dress.We’re always amazed by Heidi Klum and how she truly hasn’t aged since she stepped onto the catwalk for the first time back in the ‘90s.