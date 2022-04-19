Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona, including Phoenix. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
Comments / 0