ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Arkadelphia affecting Hot Spring and Clark Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Arkadelphia. * WHEN...From this morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Farmland along the river begins to flood. Water over State Highway 7 and 51 at railroad underpass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet Thursday afternoon, April 21st. The river will fall to 16.1 feet by Friday morning, April 22nd. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Arkadelphia 17.0 16.7 Thu 8 AM 15.7 13.7 12.3 16.9 1 PM 4/21
CLARK COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summer Lake, OR
City
Lakeview, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
State
California State
County
Lake County, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Paisley, OR
City
Silver Lake, OR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kings Canyon NP, Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Localized amounts of 18 inches or more over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 5000 feet in Kings Canyon NP, Grant Grove, and Sequoia NP. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If you must travel, be prepared for suddenly slowed or stopped traffic in areas of blowing dust, and slow down well before entering a plume of blowing dust and poor visibility. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Limon, Southern Lincoln County, and Akron. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, U.S. Highway 395, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Far Eastern#Wind Advisory#Central#Tionesta
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River Valley, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains and Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be areas of blowing dust that may produce low visibilities Friday afternoon, especially in Cochise county on Interstate 10 east of Willcox.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...11AM this morning through 8PM tonight. * WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph will be possible in the warned area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels, enhanced winds and low afternoon RH, any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHERN FOOTHILLS...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 215 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 215. * Timing...Winds will become strong and late morning into early afternoon Friday, and then remain strong through the early evening hours. Humidities will plunge during this time as well. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Lexington; Richland The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Lexington and Richland Counties. .Nuisance flooding continues along the Congaree River due to heavy rainfall on Monday and reservoir operations through the week. Levels will continue to fall over the next couple of days. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Congaree River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs on parts of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.1 feet Tuesday morning. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT /2 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Clark County and the Colorado River Valley including Las Vegas, Laughlin, Bullhead City, Mesquite, and Primm. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty southwest winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and power lines could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Brief periods of blowing dust may also occur near dry lake beds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves on Lake Mead and Mohave could reach up to 3 feet at times today resulting in dangerous boating conditions.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Highlands, Chaves County Plains, Chuska Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Highlands; Chaves County Plains; Chuska Mountains; Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Roosevelt County; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Dangerous crosswinds will impact travel on northwest-to-southeast oriented roads, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may drop the visibility to a few hundred yards at times in dust-prone locations.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...11AM this morning through 8PM tonight. * WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph will be possible in the warned area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels, enhanced winds and low afternoon RH, any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona, including Phoenix. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arthur, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Custer, Frontier, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Arthur; Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Chase; Custer; Frontier; Garfield; Hayes; Holt; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Rock; Thomas; Wheeler HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ FRIDAY TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ Friday to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile and lightweight vehicles, especially on east to west routes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may develop late Friday afternoon into the early evening hours, mainly along and south of Interstate 80, as well as Custer county.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Cass, Clarke, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Western and Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds of 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...The Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy