This Is the County in the Syracuse, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Syracuse metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 155,642 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,773 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Syracuse, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Syracuse metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Onondaga County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 115,150 infections in Onondaga County, or 24,804 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Onondaga County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Syracuse area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 226 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Onondaga County, compared to 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Syracuse metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Onondaga County, NY 24,804 115,150 226 1,047 2 Oswego County, NY 22,688 27,022 157 187 3 Madison County, NY 18,876 13,470 177 126

