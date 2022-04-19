ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDK5vkS00 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 442,330 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,068 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Milwaukee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 38,042 infections in Washington County, or 28,277 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Washington County than they are across all of the Milwaukee area, however. There have been a total of 253 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, in line with 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, WI 28,277 38,042 253 341
2 Milwaukee County, WI 28,244 269,507 239 2,284
3 Waukesha County, WI 28,209 112,519 274 1,091
4 Ozaukee County, WI 25,216 22,262 208 184

