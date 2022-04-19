This Is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 321,739 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,049 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Clair County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,263 infections in St. Clair County, or 28,936 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does St. Clair County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Birmingham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 474 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Clair County, compared to 366 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|St. Clair County, AL
|28,936
|25,263
|474
|414
|2
|Walker County, AL
|28,927
|18,656
|682
|440
|3
|Shelby County, AL
|28,736
|60,709
|212
|448
|4
|Bibb County, AL
|28,521
|6,425
|448
|101
|5
|Jefferson County, AL
|27,986
|184,677
|356
|2,347
|6
|Blount County, AL
|25,909
|14,935
|418
|241
|7
|Chilton County, AL
|25,208
|11,074
|460
|202
