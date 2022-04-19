This Is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 321,739 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,049 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Clair County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,263 infections in St. Clair County, or 28,936 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Clair County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Birmingham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 474 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Clair County, compared to 366 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 St. Clair County, AL 28,936 25,263 474 414 2 Walker County, AL 28,927 18,656 682 440 3 Shelby County, AL 28,736 60,709 212 448 4 Bibb County, AL 28,521 6,425 448 101 5 Jefferson County, AL 27,986 184,677 356 2,347 6 Blount County, AL 25,909 14,935 418 241 7 Chilton County, AL 25,208 11,074 460 202

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .