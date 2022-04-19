ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

This Is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDK5DLq00 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 321,739 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,049 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Clair County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,263 infections in St. Clair County, or 28,936 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Clair County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Birmingham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 474 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Clair County, compared to 366 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Clair County, AL 28,936 25,263 474 414
2 Walker County, AL 28,927 18,656 682 440
3 Shelby County, AL 28,736 60,709 212 448
4 Bibb County, AL 28,521 6,425 448 101
5 Jefferson County, AL 27,986 184,677 356 2,347
6 Blount County, AL 25,909 14,935 418 241
7 Chilton County, AL 25,208 11,074 460 202

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
Saint Clair County, AL
Health
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Hoover, AL
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Saint Clair County, AL
Government
County
Saint Clair County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Wisconsin With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Carolina Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,996,861 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Mississippi With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Minnesota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
92.9 WTUG

Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Big Companies to Work For in 2022

It has been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and the culture of the American workplace has changed. More companies are responding to worker demands for a hybrid working arrangement or even for working remotely. Some companies have allowed for certain hours of the day to be blocked off for workers […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in Idaho, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy