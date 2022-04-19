ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDK3kM700 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 5,409,886 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,062 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New York-Newark-Jersey City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 166,776 infections in Richmond County, or 35,177 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 489 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 398 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Richmond County, NY 35,177 166,776 489 2,318
2 Nassau County, NY 30,010 407,111 282 3,825
3 Orange County, NY 29,382 111,130 302 1,143
4 Passaic County, NJ 28,845 145,391 463 2,334
5 Suffolk County, NY 28,834 429,021 294 4,368
6 Rockland County, NY 28,735 93,010 275 891
7 Bronx County, NY 28,432 408,820 538 7,729
8 Queens County, NY 28,043 644,563 515 11,847
9 Ocean County, NJ 27,513 162,862 494 2,924
10 Kings County, NY 27,005 702,331 492 12,794
11 Essex County, NJ 26,966 213,994 453 3,598
12 Monmouth County, NJ 26,508 165,245 347 2,166
13 Union County, NJ 26,343 145,696 426 2,357
14 Westchester County, NY 26,166 253,500 279 2,706
15 Hudson County, NJ 25,839 172,766 407 2,722
16 New York County,, NY 25,817 421,451 333 5,438
17 Bergen County, NJ 24,324 226,211 369 3,432
18 Morris County, NJ 24,208 119,680 309 1,529
19 Putnam County, NY 24,064 23,840 122 121
20 Sussex County, NJ 23,955 34,087 332 473
21 Middlesex County, NJ 23,544 194,640 346 2,864
22 Dutchess County, NY 21,906 64,381 223 655
23 Somerset County, NJ 20,700 68,347 294 971
24 Hunterdon County, NJ 19,837 24,806 220 275
25 Pike County, PA 18,428 10,227 171 95

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
U.S. POLITICS
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
The Independent

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.Her leading opponents in both the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#New York Area#Covid#Financial Advisors
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo slams Kathy Hochul for 'incompetence' and 'backdoor deals' after $850M Bills stadium uproar where her HUSBAND will directly benefit

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo penned an article Monday slamming current Gov. Kathy Hochul for her 'incompetence' and 'backdoor deals,' citing the recently announced $850 million Buffalo Bills' stadium deal that could directly benefit Hochul's husband's concession business. Cuomo, who resigned in August after a sexual harassment scandal,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 960,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located […]
HAZLETON, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Carolina Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,996,861 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy