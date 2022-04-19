This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 5,409,886 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,062 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New York-Newark-Jersey City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 166,776 infections in Richmond County, or 35,177 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 489 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 398 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Richmond County, NY 35,177 166,776 489 2,318 2 Nassau County, NY 30,010 407,111 282 3,825 3 Orange County, NY 29,382 111,130 302 1,143 4 Passaic County, NJ 28,845 145,391 463 2,334 5 Suffolk County, NY 28,834 429,021 294 4,368 6 Rockland County, NY 28,735 93,010 275 891 7 Bronx County, NY 28,432 408,820 538 7,729 8 Queens County, NY 28,043 644,563 515 11,847 9 Ocean County, NJ 27,513 162,862 494 2,924 10 Kings County, NY 27,005 702,331 492 12,794 11 Essex County, NJ 26,966 213,994 453 3,598 12 Monmouth County, NJ 26,508 165,245 347 2,166 13 Union County, NJ 26,343 145,696 426 2,357 14 Westchester County, NY 26,166 253,500 279 2,706 15 Hudson County, NJ 25,839 172,766 407 2,722 16 New York County,, NY 25,817 421,451 333 5,438 17 Bergen County, NJ 24,324 226,211 369 3,432 18 Morris County, NJ 24,208 119,680 309 1,529 19 Putnam County, NY 24,064 23,840 122 121 20 Sussex County, NJ 23,955 34,087 332 473 21 Middlesex County, NJ 23,544 194,640 346 2,864 22 Dutchess County, NY 21,906 64,381 223 655 23 Somerset County, NJ 20,700 68,347 294 971 24 Hunterdon County, NJ 19,837 24,806 220 275 25 Pike County, PA 18,428 10,227 171 95

