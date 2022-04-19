This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 5,409,886 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,062 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New York-Newark-Jersey City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 166,776 infections in Richmond County, or 35,177 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 489 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 398 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.
These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Richmond County, NY
|35,177
|166,776
|489
|2,318
|2
|Nassau County, NY
|30,010
|407,111
|282
|3,825
|3
|Orange County, NY
|29,382
|111,130
|302
|1,143
|4
|Passaic County, NJ
|28,845
|145,391
|463
|2,334
|5
|Suffolk County, NY
|28,834
|429,021
|294
|4,368
|6
|Rockland County, NY
|28,735
|93,010
|275
|891
|7
|Bronx County, NY
|28,432
|408,820
|538
|7,729
|8
|Queens County, NY
|28,043
|644,563
|515
|11,847
|9
|Ocean County, NJ
|27,513
|162,862
|494
|2,924
|10
|Kings County, NY
|27,005
|702,331
|492
|12,794
|11
|Essex County, NJ
|26,966
|213,994
|453
|3,598
|12
|Monmouth County, NJ
|26,508
|165,245
|347
|2,166
|13
|Union County, NJ
|26,343
|145,696
|426
|2,357
|14
|Westchester County, NY
|26,166
|253,500
|279
|2,706
|15
|Hudson County, NJ
|25,839
|172,766
|407
|2,722
|16
|New York County,, NY
|25,817
|421,451
|333
|5,438
|17
|Bergen County, NJ
|24,324
|226,211
|369
|3,432
|18
|Morris County, NJ
|24,208
|119,680
|309
|1,529
|19
|Putnam County, NY
|24,064
|23,840
|122
|121
|20
|Sussex County, NJ
|23,955
|34,087
|332
|473
|21
|Middlesex County, NJ
|23,544
|194,640
|346
|2,864
|22
|Dutchess County, NY
|21,906
|64,381
|223
|655
|23
|Somerset County, NJ
|20,700
|68,347
|294
|971
|24
|Hunterdon County, NJ
|19,837
|24,806
|220
|275
|25
|Pike County, PA
|18,428
|10,227
|171
|95
