This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 443,948 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,372 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Sacramento metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sacramento County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 304,009 infections in Sacramento County, or 20,133 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sacramento County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Sacramento area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 197 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sacramento County, compared to 179 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sacramento County, CA 20,133 304,009 197 2,972 2 Yolo County, CA 18,505 39,782 145 312 3 Placer County, CA 18,467 70,188 162 616 4 El Dorado County, CA 16,055 29,969 111 207

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .