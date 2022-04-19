Several Valley roads closed for construction

(WKBN) – A number of Valley roads will be closed, so you might have to take different routes.

A part of Southern Boulevard in Boardman is closing Tuesday.

It’s a long stretch, from Meadowbrook Avenue south to Route 224.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti says his crews have to repair a culvert.

Drivers will have to use Market Street to reach all the side streets off Southern Boulevard.

State Route 46 at Prospect Street in Mineral Ridge will go down to one lane Tuesday.

Reports said that workers will be installing a water line across the roadway. t’s all part of the ongoing construction of the Mineral Ridge Water Tower project.

Consider an alternate route to avoid traffic delays.

A road in Mesopotamia Township in Trumbull County will be closed Tuesday as well. Countyline-Donley Road between Girdle and Lair North Road will be closed Tuesday for a culvert replacement



The detour is from Girdle Road to State Route 87 to State Route 534.

