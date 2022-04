The city of Charlotte has renamed seven streets with ties to white supremacy since 2021. The latest: Two more street names will join that list, city officials announced Wednesday. Stonewall Street will be renamed Brooklyn Village Avenue, effective June 30, to pay homage to what was once a thriving Black neighborhood. Urban renewal, which was […] The post 2 more street names linked to white supremacy are out in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO