Rotterdam, NY

All lanes closed on NY 7 in Rotterdam

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

UPDATE: The roadway is now open

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All lanes are closed on NY 7 going westbound at Ferguson Street in Rotterdam. The lanes are closed because of a downed tree.

Power Outages in the Capital Region, North County

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

Rotterdam, NY
Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

