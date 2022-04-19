All lanes closed on NY 7 in Rotterdam

UPDATE: The roadway is now open

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All lanes are closed on NY 7 going westbound at Ferguson Street in Rotterdam. The lanes are closed because of a downed tree.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com .

