This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 1,264,189 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,829 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, New Castle County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 146,894 infections in New Castle County, or 26,461 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in New Castle County than they are across all of the Philadelphia area, however. There have been a total of 252 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in New Castle County, compared to 299 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 New Castle County, DE 26,461 146,894 252 1,400 2 Camden County, NJ 24,860 126,129 353 1,791 3 Gloucester County, NJ 24,041 69,924 329 958 4 Burlington County, NJ 23,022 102,762 268 1,196 5 Salem County, NJ 22,659 14,351 387 245 6 Bucks County, PA 19,710 123,455 300 1,882 7 Philadelphia County, PA 19,664 309,812 322 5,081 8 Delaware County, PA 19,574 110,302 331 1,868 9 Montgomery County, PA 18,627 152,983 281 2,310 10 Chester County, PA 17,805 92,080 221 1,144 11 Cecil County, MD 15,117 15,497 252 258

