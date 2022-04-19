ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

This Is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDK1zQC00 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 96,939 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,959 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lubbock is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Crosby County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,882 infections in Crosby County, or 32,111 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crosby County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lubbock area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 768 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Crosby County, compared to 449 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Crosby County, TX 32,111 1,882 768 45
2 Lubbock County, TX 31,019 93,509 439 1,322
3 Lynn County, TX 26,653 1,548 654 38

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Wyoming With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
WYOMING STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Texas Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,996,861 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Health
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Lubbock, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
County
Crosby County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock County, TX
Government
Lubbock County, TX
Health
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in Texas, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy