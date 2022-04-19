This Is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 96,939 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,959 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lubbock is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Crosby County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,882 infections in Crosby County, or 32,111 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crosby County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lubbock area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 768 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Crosby County, compared to 449 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Crosby County, TX 32,111 1,882 768 45 2 Lubbock County, TX 31,019 93,509 439 1,322 3 Lynn County, TX 26,653 1,548 654 38

