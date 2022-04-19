This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 260,424 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,433 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tulsa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Rogers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,386 infections in Rogers County, or 27,954 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Rogers County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tulsa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 420 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Rogers County, compared to 362 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Rogers County, OK
|27,954
|25,386
|420
|381
|2
|Wagoner County, OK
|27,854
|21,684
|347
|270
|3
|Tulsa County, OK
|26,531
|170,536
|334
|2,148
|4
|Creek County, OK
|25,493
|18,141
|468
|333
|5
|Pawnee County, OK
|24,957
|4,100
|511
|84
|6
|Okmulgee County, OK
|24,850
|9,664
|476
|185
|7
|Osage County, OK
|23,067
|10,913
|353
|167
