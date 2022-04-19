This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 260,424 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,433 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tulsa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Rogers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,386 infections in Rogers County, or 27,954 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Rogers County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tulsa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 420 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Rogers County, compared to 362 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Rogers County, OK 27,954 25,386 420 381 2 Wagoner County, OK 27,854 21,684 347 270 3 Tulsa County, OK 26,531 170,536 334 2,148 4 Creek County, OK 25,493 18,141 468 333 5 Pawnee County, OK 24,957 4,100 511 84 6 Okmulgee County, OK 24,850 9,664 476 185 7 Osage County, OK 23,067 10,913 353 167

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .