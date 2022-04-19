ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

This Is the County in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDK1xek00 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 215,304 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,034 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Rochester has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Orleans County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,651 infections in Orleans County, or 21,010 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Orleans County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Rochester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 274 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans County, compared to 202 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Orleans County, NY 21,010 8,651 274 113
2 Monroe County, NY 20,670 153,835 209 1,555
3 Wayne County, NY 19,217 17,460 190 173
4 Ontario County, NY 18,462 20,211 161 176
5 Livingston County, NY 18,344 11,723 180 115
6 Yates County, NY 13,691 3,424 156 39

Comments / 0

