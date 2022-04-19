This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 751,883 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,814 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hillsborough County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 376,164 infections in Hillsborough County, or 27,280 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hillsborough County than they are across all of the Tampa area, however. There have been a total of 273 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hillsborough County, compared to 332 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Hillsborough County, FL
|27,280
|376,164
|273
|3,760
|2
|Pasco County, FL
|24,003
|122,556
|369
|1,882
|3
|Hernando County, FL
|23,043
|42,098
|596
|1,089
|4
|Pinellas County, FL
|22,035
|211,065
|347
|3,328
