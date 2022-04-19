ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDK1vtI00 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 751,883 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,814 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hillsborough County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 376,164 infections in Hillsborough County, or 27,280 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hillsborough County than they are across all of the Tampa area, however. There have been a total of 273 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hillsborough County, compared to 332 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hillsborough County, FL 27,280 376,164 273 3,760
2 Pasco County, FL 24,003 122,556 369 1,882
3 Hernando County, FL 23,043 42,098 596 1,089
4 Pinellas County, FL 22,035 211,065 347 3,328

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Hillsborough
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Dolphin dead in Florida after being impaled in head: NOAA

A bottlenose dolphin was found dead on a Florida beach on March 24 after being impaled in the head. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) first received reports of a dead dolphin on Fort Myers Beach. It was then recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC). The...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy