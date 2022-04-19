This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 751,883 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,814 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hillsborough County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 376,164 infections in Hillsborough County, or 27,280 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hillsborough County than they are across all of the Tampa area, however. There have been a total of 273 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hillsborough County, compared to 332 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Hillsborough County, FL 27,280 376,164 273 3,760 2 Pasco County, FL 24,003 122,556 369 1,882 3 Hernando County, FL 23,043 42,098 596 1,089 4 Pinellas County, FL 22,035 211,065 347 3,328

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .