Hazleton, PA

This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDK1u0Z00 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 122,223 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,946 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Scranton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Luzerne County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 73,565 infections in Luzerne County, or 23,142 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Luzerne County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Scranton area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 423 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Luzerne County, compared to 398 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Luzerne County, PA 23,142 73,565 423 1,346
2 Lackawanna County, PA 20,608 43,576 361 764
3 Wyoming County, PA 18,421 5,082 377 104

