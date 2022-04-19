This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 445,082 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,934 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Baltimore-Columbia-Towson has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Baltimore has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 112,379 infections in the city of Baltimore, or 18,282 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baltimore have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baltimore area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 287 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Baltimore, compared to 242 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Baltimore City, MD 18,282 112,379 287 1,767 2 Baltimore County, MD 15,978 132,238 297 2,462 3 Anne Arundel County, MD 15,800 89,695 188 1,066 4 Harford County, MD 15,258 38,302 229 575 5 Queen Anne's County, MD 14,392 7,103 223 110 6 Howard County, MD 13,929 43,922 119 375 7 Carroll County, MD 12,800 21,443 238 398

