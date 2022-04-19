This Is the County in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 2,164,355 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 35,651 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami-Dade County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,189,146 infections in Miami-Dade County, or 43,791 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami-Dade County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Miami area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 400 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami-Dade County, compared to 357 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Miami-Dade County, FL 43,791 1,189,146 400 10,855 2 Broward County, FL 31,700 605,192 305 5,817 3 Palm Beach County, FL 25,584 370,017 347 5,016

