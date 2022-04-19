This Is the County in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 227,279 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,793 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hartford County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 178,274 infections in Hartford County, or 19,925 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hartford County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hartford area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 349 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hartford County, compared to 321 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Hartford County, CT 19,925 178,274 349 3,127 2 Middlesex County, CT 17,316 28,289 293 479 3 Tolland County, CT 13,695 20,716 180 272

