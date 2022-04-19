ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford County, CT

This Is the County in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDK1rMO00 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 227,279 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,793 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hartford County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 178,274 infections in Hartford County, or 19,925 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hartford County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hartford area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 349 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hartford County, compared to 321 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hartford County, CT 19,925 178,274 349 3,127
2 Middlesex County, CT 17,316 28,289 293 479
3 Tolland County, CT 13,695 20,716 180 272

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

West Hartford Carjacking

SCENE VIDEO: Flames outside of a Pepperidge Farm store in Bloomfield. Firefighters were called to a fire outside of the Pepperidge Farm store in Bloomfield on Wednesday morning. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state is in for periods of unsettled weather starting Wednesday night. Here...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
East Hartford, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
East Hartford, CT
Health
East Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Hartford County, CT
Health
County
Hartford County, CT
Hartford County, CT
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Vermont With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
VERMONT STATE
Middletown Press

Hearst CT expands news coverage in Hartford County, across state

Hearst Connecticut Media Group has announced an expansion of both its statewide news coverage and local journalism in Hartford County. A total of 13 new staff members, including 11 journalists, will be hired to support the expansion, the news outlet said Thursday. The new coverage will be published online on CTInsider.com, which launched last June and has experienced rapid growth. Much of the content will also appear in the company’s eight daily newspapers and its network of community weeklies, according to Hearst CT.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#The Hartford#Metropolitan Areas#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Connecticut Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,996,861 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in South Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19. More than 981,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 19. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AccuWeather

Nor'easter to bring late-April blast of winter

Winter is clinging on for dear life as calendars mark about a month since the first day of spring. An initial blast of snow and cold for the Easter weekend is set to precede a more impactful nor'easter headed to the northeastern United States this upcoming week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTAJ

See the most extreme temperatures in Pennsylvania history

(Stacker) — On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Missouri hospital waiting on $3.7M in federal funds to reopen

Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., could reopen if it receives $3.7 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration, KOMU reported April 19. "The last time they heard was two weeks, and then that two weeks went by, and then they were told another two weeks," Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannell told the station. "So they're kind of getting the runaround on that money a little bit."
FULTON, MO
WKRC

Massachusetts to start mailing $500 'premium pay' checks to eligible essential workers

BOSTON, Mass. (WKRC) - Massachusetts essential workers will soon receive a $500 check in the mail -- but only certain people are eligible. Governor Charlie Baker's administration announced on Wednesday that around 500,000 low-income essential employees will be the first to get the payments as part of the “Essential Employee Premium Pay Program.”
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy