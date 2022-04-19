This Is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,026,608 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,780 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Detroit-Warren-Dearborn , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Macomb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 230,449 infections in Macomb County, or 26,528 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Macomb County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Detroit area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 454 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Macomb County, compared to 402 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Macomb County, MI 26,528 230,449 454 3,945 2 St. Clair County, MI 25,478 40,655 521 831 3 Livingston County, MI 24,507 46,192 235 443 4 Oakland County, MI 23,016 287,896 305 3,821 5 Lapeer County, MI 23,001 20,287 474 418 6 Wayne County, MI 22,774 401,129 449 7,912

