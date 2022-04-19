This Is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,026,608 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,780 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Detroit-Warren-Dearborn , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Macomb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 230,449 infections in Macomb County, or 26,528 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Macomb County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Detroit area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 454 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Macomb County, compared to 402 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Macomb County, MI
|26,528
|230,449
|454
|3,945
|2
|St. Clair County, MI
|25,478
|40,655
|521
|831
|3
|Livingston County, MI
|24,507
|46,192
|235
|443
|4
|Oakland County, MI
|23,016
|287,896
|305
|3,821
|5
|Lapeer County, MI
|23,001
|20,287
|474
|418
|6
|Wayne County, MI
|22,774
|401,129
|449
|7,912
