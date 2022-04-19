This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 1,095,437 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,766 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Boston-Cambridge-Newton has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Suffolk County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 213,325 infections in Suffolk County, or 26,943 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Suffolk County than they are across all of the Boston area, however. There have been a total of 250 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Suffolk County, compared to 269 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Suffolk County, MA 26,943 213,325 250 1,983 2 Essex County, MA 26,394 206,145 350 2,731 3 Strafford County, NH 22,906 29,374 161 206 4 Plymouth County, MA 22,649 115,993 326 1,671 5 Rockingham County, NH 22,041 67,253 174 531 6 Middlesex County, MA 20,703 330,255 248 3,961 7 Norfolk County, MA 19,061 133,092 269 1,879

