They’re Back – Covid Restrictions Popping Up Around The Country

By B.D. Hobbs
 2 days ago

Just when you thought it was safe to put that mask away, here come the Covid restrictions.

With new cases popping up on the east coast, Philadelphia has brought back it's indoor mask mandate.

"It's deja vu all over again" said attorney Jared Woodfill, "Some of these folks in the liberal cities across the country have not been following the science, and they are looking to go back and implement policies of the past that have not worked, and that have not been successful. You're seeing that in Philadelphia."

It's not about science, but instead it's all about power and control. The question now is, will see the mandates return here to Houston?

"Unfortunately Lockdown Lina Hidalgo is likely to revert to the policies of the past" Woodfill told KTRH, "She doesn't seem to be one that learns from her past mistakes, and so I wouldn't be surprised."

Mayor Sylvester turned could jump in as well. Again, this is not about the science. It hasn't been for 2 years. But it may just be some extra motivation for the Democrats, before the big red wave and the midterms.

"It would be to fire up, to energize, a very liberal pro-mask constituency" Woodfill noted, "Unfortunately, we have liberal politicians across this country that will cater to that base in an effort to gain and acquire votes."

And now we have the return of mask mandates.

Photo: Getty Images

