Even when he’s caught red-handed Boris Johnson can’t stop himself from lying. It’s pathological. Reckless, even. The closer he gets to the end of his political career, the more outlandish the untruth. There’s not even the doubtful glamour of burning up like some latter day Don Giovanni. At least the Don recognised his own failings and embraced his immorality. The Convict gives no sign of being able to manage the basics of distinguishing between right and wrong. His narcissism and entitlement is total. He lives in a bubble, enabled by the nodding donkeys who surround him.

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO