Atlantic Hosts Grand View Christian in Girls’ Soccer Tonight

(Atlantic) The (3-1) Atlantic Girl’s Soccer Team hosts (2-2) Grand View Christian this evening. Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason says the Trojans edged the Thunder 2-1 one year ago.

“Last year we about gave the game away to them,” said Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason.”We were frustrated despite the win. We gave up a goal thirty seconds into the game, and it took until the last ten minutes before we found any type of rhythm.”

Coach Vargason says this is a veteran team with nearly the same roster as one year ago. Kennedy Knight leads the Thunder in scoring with four goals. “They are physical, athletic, everyone returns from last year’s team and a freshman leads them in scoring,” said Vargason. “We need to keep doing what we’re doing. It’s another home game and we need to get back into the win column.”

The Trojans are coming off a 3-0 loss to Glenwood last Thursday. Grand View Christian is coming off a 2-1 win over Des Moines, North last Thursday.

The Trojans have scored 14 times this season; Jada Jensen leads the team with eight goals, Lindley Eblen, three, Aubrey Guyer, 2, and Mattie Dvorak has one.

The game starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Trojan Bowl.