ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A Game Boy Advance Emulator for Nintendo Switch Online Has Reportedly Leaked

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaks have now surfaced showcasing what appears to be a Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulator for Nintendo‘s Switch Online service. The leaked files were first found over on 4Chan and included two emulators currently in development by Nintendo Europe Research and Development, one named Hioyo and the second named...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Online#Nintendo Nes#Video Game#Mega Man Battle Network 2#Snes#The Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Gives Subscribers New Mario Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online is giving subscribers even more Mario freebies this week. If you're someone who is already subscribed to Switch Online, there's a good chance that you're already used to getting all kinds of extra goodies. Not only does the service allow you to play Switch games online with your friends, but it also gives users the ability to play a number of NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis titles from yesteryear. Now, Nintendo's service is coming in clutch again, especially for those looking to refresh their avatar.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

The correct way to clean your Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo controllers

Video game controllers, whether you’re using the ones that came with your console or a third-party option, bear the brunt of the wear and tear of regularly playing games. They’re often the first thing you touch, and remain in constant contact with your skin while you play. A comfortable companion that’s literally shaped to accommodate your hands.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Playing Baldur’s Gate on Nintendo Switch has revolutionized the game

To say I was skeptical of the Baldur’s Gate Nintendo Switch port would be to sell my cynicism short. The idea of using an analog stick to play a crunchy, isometric RPG didn’t sit right with me. With so many objects to interact with, enemies to bash, spells to select, and party members to manage, how could a single analog stick match the deft multi-dimensional movement of a good old-fashioned mouse and keyboard?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi Reboots Reportedly in Development at Sega

It seems that two of the biggest Sega Dreamcast games will be getting rebooted for the modern era. According to reporting from Bloomberg, Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio will both be getting "big-budget reboots" from Sega as part of a new "Super Game initiative." Apparently, both of these games will capitalize on the free-to-play trend, looking to the success of Fortnite as a potential business model. Bloomberg's sources also claim that both of the games are still in early development; the Crazy Taxi reboot has been worked on for more than a year, with a planned release in 2024 or 2025.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

PlayStation Releases Disappointing PS4 Update

PlayStation has released a rather disappointing PS4 update, and by disappointing, we mean it does next to nothing, or at least if it does, Sony doesn't relay what this is. If you boot up your PS4 today, you will be greeted with a mandatory 400 MB system software update, dubbed 9.51. According to the official patch notes of this update, it "improves system performance." How it does achieve this and how much improvement is there? We don't know. That's all the patch notes reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

PS5 Players Struggle With Online Issues Following System Update

PlayStation 5 players have been reporting issues with online play after downloading Sony's latest system update for the console. Sony has globally rolled out a new system update for the PS5 and PS4 which aims to bring a number of "fan-requested features" to the consoles. Players will now be able to create or join Open and Closed Parties on both the PS5 and the PS4, as well as UI enhancements for Game Base and Trophy cards on the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Is Kingdom Hearts Missing Link Multiplayer?

The 20th anniversary event for Kingdom Hearts blew the community’s mind. Revealed during the event is a brand new entry to the Kingdom Hearts Franchise, Kingdom Hearts Missing Link. Kingdom Hearts Missing Link draws a stronger foundation in gameplay with the mainline series. The gameplay looks three dimensional, with combat mechanics similar to the ones fans are familiar with. But since it’s a mobile game, this then begs the question: Is Kingdom Hearts Missing Link Multiplayer?
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Get a Free Pokemon This Weekend for Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon is hosting its European International Championships this weekend, and everyone who tunes in to the stream will get a free Pokemon for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Pokemon Company has announced it will distribute a special Dracovish during this weekend's competition. The company will share a Mystery Gift code for the free Pokemon during the stream. Once the code has been revealed, you can redeem it in the Nintendo Switch games to claim the Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The best Splatoon 3 pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch

The next installment in Nintendo’s Splatoon series is set to release later this year. Originally announced in a Nintendo Direct event in February 2021, it was a welcome surprise for fans of Splatoon 2, which arrived on the Nintendo Switch back in July 2017. Splatoon 3 will have a new setting called “the Splatlands”, an arid desert inhabited by Inklings and Octolings. A city called “Splatsville” is at the heart of the wasteland and will likely act as the in-game hub, much like “Inkopolis” did in Splatoon 2. Multiplayer game modes such as “turf war” are set to reappear...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

A 'Ghostbusters' Virtual Reality Game Is Coming to Meta Quest 2

During Meta Quest‘s Gaming Showcase on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the official teaser trailer for an upcoming Ghostbusters virtual reality game. The game, which was created by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality in partnership with Phantom: Covert Ops developer nDreams, will be based in San Francisco and feature an “extensive and engrossing campaign” that can be played solo or with up to three friends. Players will be tasked with unraveling a mysterious conspiracy and hunting down ghosts with tools including a proton pack and a P.K.E. merter in-hand.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Digimon Survive will finally be released in July

Digimon Survive will finally see the light of day this summer. The tactical RPG based off the nostalgic digital monster franchise popularized in the ’90s and early 2000s is scheduled to be released July 29 after several delays over the years. The new date came via a video update from the game’s producer, Kazumasa Habu.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

'Sonic Origins' will arrive in June with four remastered games

The Sonic brand is at a fever pitch right now — earlier this month Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit theaters and enjoyed a nice run at the box office, and Microsoft even released a pair of fur-covered Xbox controllers, hyping up the movie. To keep the ball rolling, Sega planson releasing Sonic Origins — a collection of several Sonic classics — on June 23. The collection is available for pre-order and will include Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy