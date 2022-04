My Dress-Up Darling's first season has come to an end, and fans are really hoping the series returns for a second season someday! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series was enjoying its own level of success among fans before the anime premiered, but thanks to the adaptation, the franchise has now gone on to all kinds of new sales milestones as a result. Fans were quickly drawn to the dynamic between the romantic comedy's central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo, and watched the two of them grow closer to one another over the course of the anime's run.

COMICS ・ 24 DAYS AGO