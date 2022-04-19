ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked Price List for Shilling Projects Sheds Light on the Dark Side of NFT Influencer Marketing

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfluencer marketing can take some pretty dark turns in the crypto-sphere. As shown in the past instance with the Save the Kids scandal ($KIDS) token, navigating the murky waters can be tricky for those not well-informed on which project has some real backing for the long run or just some...

hypebeast.com

Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Lands’ End Brings Size-Inclusive Swimwear to QVC Shows

Click here to read the full article. The on-air debut featured women’s swimwear live and across QVC’s digital platforms on Friday reaching 200 million homes. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalVilebrequin and Woolmark Co. Team Up for Swimwear CapsuleAbercrombie & Fitch Documentary Revisits Its Discriminatory HistoryVictoria's Secret Invests in Supermodel-Approved Swimwear StartupBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechCrunch

ShopThing raises $10M to scale its live video shopping marketplace

Founded in 2018, ShopThing currently has 500,000 users across North America. The company’s app allows its network of shoppers and influencers to walk into stores and select products, livestream them to audiences and then purchase an item on a customer’s behalf. On the consumer side, customers can browse the app to see the live deals that shoppers have found. ShopThing notes that sale items only live for 24 hours.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

The Pokémon Company Is Acquiring Trading Card Manufacturer Millennium Print Group

The Pokémon Company International has now entered an agreement to purchase trading card manufacturer Millennium Print Group. For now, no pricing details were provided for the acquisition, which will see the two companies join forces following a business partnership that started back in 2015. The companies’ announcement highlights that Millennium Print Group will continue to operate as a separate, autonomous organization but with the aid of both investment and industry expertise from The Pokémon Company International, which oversees the Pokémon brand globally outside of Asia. The latter also hopes to help Millennium grow and expand its production capabilities to serve more than just its own TCG, reaching out to the broader industry for collectible card games.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

How to Create Irresistible Lead Magnets with Content Marketing

Content marketing is a great option - and using lead magnets can help you attract even more leads. You need to keep certain best tips in mind and create a variety of lead magnets to build your email list. Ebooks and Whitepapers are a great way to provide value to your leads while also getting them interested in your products or services. Checklists are another simple but effective lead magnet option. Toolplates are another great option for businesses that want to position themselves as experts in their field.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Verge

Coinbase launches social NFT marketplace in limited beta, just as NFT sales dive

Coinbase announced on Wednesday that its NFT marketplace is now in beta and accessible to “a small set of beta testers who’ll be invited based on their position” on its waitlist. The company is looking to take on established players in the space by adding social features, like a comment system (with upvotes and downvotes) and an algorithmic feed.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Email marketing services: Free vs Paid, which one is better

When considering your approach to marketing, there are many different avenues you could explore. In terms of digital marketing, social media has become an easy ‘get out of jail card’ thanks to its reputation for reaching thousands of people and engaging with new audiences. Social media has its...
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

The Gentle Monster x Hood By Air Collection Is for Rule Breakers

Gentle Monster and Hood By Air have teamed up again on a new collection inspired by the rebellious hustle and bustle culture of New York City. Marrying futuristic shapes with sporty, aerodynamic accents, the Korean eyewear brand elevates the form and function of its fashion-forward sunnies. Gentle Monster x Hood By Air presents two distinct silhouettes: “Antagonist” and “Mother.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Pro-Ject Introduces Its Premium X8 Turntable

Premium audio company Pro-Ject has now introduced its newest X8 turntable. Designed for dedicated audiophiles, the new offering is dubbed by the company as a “true high-end solution” that adapts key technical features from both the Xtension 9 and 10. Supported by its MDF chassis is a precision...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Tesla Doubles Revenue and Reports Record Margins for Q1 2022

Has bested analysts’ expectations with the recent report of its Q1 2022 earnings. CNBC reported that analysts estimated a $2.26 USD earnings per share and a revenue of $17.80 billion USD. However, Tesla surpassed these expectations with a reported earning per share of $3.22 USD and a revenue total of $18.76 USD. Automotive revenues increased by 87% from the same period last year to $16.86 billion USD while gross margins also saw a rise to a record 32.9%. Tesla also saw a gross profit of $5.54 billion USD in its main segment.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

The Step-by-step Process to Creating Effective Corporate Explainer Videos

The most challenging online production that people usually demand is to create HD quality explainer product videos. The benefits of explainer videos include their ability to break down complex topics into digestible bites, to provide visual aids in the form of animation or graphics. These benefits can help you as you create what goes into making one? Using a tool like [KROCK.IO, you can create one for your own business without any previous experience. Explainer product videos come in various types, depending on the brand style and objectives.
MARKETING
World Economic Forum

AI: This is why the developing world is far behind – and that’s a problem for all of us

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already being used in everyday smartphone and computer apps, and many countries planning to increase its use within public services. However, recent research from Oxford Insights finds significant disparities between nations when it comes to technological preparedness. This could widen the digital divide further as the...
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Adidas’ Latest Eyewear Is Designed to Optimize Vision on Any Terrain

Has introduced its all new performance-focused eyewear for Spring/Summer 2022 which is designed to help wearers stay focused, no matter the terrain. Arriving in three vibrant colors, the SP0057 blends style, performance and protection by employing a super-lightweight TR90 wrap frame and new HDC lenses which improve safety in various light conditions.
APPAREL
Phys.org

Users avoid focusing on over-stimulating animated advertising, study finds

Eye-tracking technology has been used to investigate how well users engage with animated advertisements in a mobile application. The results published in the International Journal of Internet Marketing and Advertising, reveal that users tend to avoid focusing on complex advertisements that are over-stimulating. The finding reinforces earlier evidence of a cognitive workload.
CELL PHONES

